Panaji, May 19 (PTI) Commander Abhilash Tomy, a retired Indian Navy officer, received a hero's welcome when he arrived here after finishing second in the gruelling 30,000-mile Golden Globe Race 2022.

He had scripted history on April 29 after becoming the first Asian to complete the competition by circumnavigating the globe in 236 days, 14 hours and 46 minutes, having started out on September 4 last year from France on his boat 'Bayanat'.

"It is a really proud day for Indian Navy. People of my age have spent a lifetime groaning and moaning about how we have forgotten our maritime heritage," former chief of naval staff Admiral Arun Prakash (retd) said while welcoming Tomy.

Flag officer Commanding, Goa Area, Rear Admiral Vikram Menon said Indian Navy has always been amazed with the internal spirit which Tomy has shown.

"We've known him for many years. He is now a role model not just to youth but to all of us. It takes a lot of courage, focus and spirit to do what he did. And I think that is something we all can learn from," Rear Admiral Menon said.

This was second time Tomy had taken part in the Golden Globe Race.

In 2018, he suffered a spinal injury after rough seas and powerful winds in the southern Indian Ocean, one of the remotest spots on Earth, crippled his yacht SV Thuriya.

Responding to the honour, Tomy said he was relieved because his main aim was to finish the race.

"What next for me? I have not really decided but I would definitely love to continue sailing and maybe raise a team and go around the world," he said.

He thanked the Indian Navy for its support and said the maritime force was the reason for all circumnavigations that have taken place recently in the country.

During the race, participants have to circumnavigate the globe solo, non-stop using the same technology as in 1968 when the first such voyage was made.

