Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday defended three projects which the opposition has been claiming would convert the state into a coal hub.

Replying to a member's resolution in the Assembly demanding that works related to rail doubling, highway expansion and laying of a power transmission line through a sanctuary be scrapped, the Pramod Sawant government said these projects are being pursued keeping in mind the future needs of the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the House that his government would reduce the quantity of coal handled in the state and not increase it.

"All three projects have been conceived keeping in mind the future of Goa," the CM said.

State environment minister Nilesh Cabral said the quantum of coal being handled by the Mormugao Port will not be increased.

Earlier, GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai, leader of opposition Digambar Kamat had attacked the BJP government in the state over the three projects.

Incidentally, BJP MLA Alina Sardanha also joined the opposition chorus and asked the state government to scrap these projects and become "heroes in the eyes of the people".

