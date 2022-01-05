Panaji (Goa) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer, Goa held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rajesh Garg, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Parmaditya, IPS, along with both District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police of both the districts to review the preparedness in Management of law and order in the State for the forthcoming elections.

The CEO on Monday reviewed the progress of Execution of pending NBWs issued by various courts and instructed the police to execute the pending NBWs on a fast track basis.

The status of vulnerability mapping and the master list of repeat offenders having cases involving extortions, violation of Arms/Explosive Acts, Offences against human bodies, drug peddling, history sheeters, mischief mongers and past electoral offences were discussed. District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police were directed to initiate necessary actions against identified persons under preventive sections of law. He also reviewed the progress of various preventive measures under sections 107, 109 and 110 of the Cr. P.C and instructions were issued to the officers to deal expeditiously with the pending cases in view of the forthcoming Elections with the daily reports to the CEO Office and State Police Nodal Officer/IGP.

CEO asked the DEOs and SPs to keep a strict vigil on history sheeters and trouble mongers and enquired on the number of vulnerable locations and critical polling stations in their jurisdiction. CEO and IGP appreciates the efforts of DEO/DMs and SPs in timely completion of Vulnerability Mapping.

Both DEO's and SP presented the report on the law and order status of both districts In view of elections. CEO & IGP instructed them to keep a close watch on any law & order situation and to take emergent preventive actions. The police were also directed to intensify actions against Matka Operators and increase general surveillance at border check posts and nakas.

IGP Rajesh Kumar discussed the issue of a proper briefing of Flying Squads and Sector Officers on the adequate gathering of information and evidence on violation of Model Code of Conduct, The Goa Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1988 and other electoral offences to have higher conviction in the upcoming elections.

CEO Kunal, IAS stressed upon creation of conducive atmosphere for conduct of the election and proper law & order maintenance is of prime importance and instructed District Election Officers & Superintendent of Police to be fully ready to implement Vulnerability Mapping and Law & Order Management guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Ajit Roy, Collector North, Ruchika Katiyal, Collector South; Nodal Officer, Law & Order, Harish Adconkar, Dy. CEO, Sangeeta Naik SP North, Shobit Saxena, SP Elections Bossuet Silva were present on occasion. (ANI)

