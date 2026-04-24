Microsoft Proposes Historic Voluntary Buyout Package to Thousands of US Staff, Check Details
Microsoft has launched its first-ever voluntary buyout for US staff, targeting long-tenured employees via a 'Rule of 70' eligibility formula. As the company spends USD 140 billion on AI infrastructure, the program offers a graceful exit for veterans while freeing up resources for AI-focused talent and simplified performance reward structures.
Microsoft announced its first-ever voluntary buyout program for US employees on Thursday, marking a significant shift in how the 51-year-old tech giant manages its workforce. The offer, which targets approximately 7% of its domestic staff, comes as the company navigates a costly transition toward artificial intelligence and faces mounting pressure from investors over its massive infrastructure spending.
Eligibility and the 'Rule of 70'
The voluntary retirement program is available to roughly 8,750 employees out of Microsoft’s 125,000-person U.S. workforce. According to an internal memo from Chief People Officer Amy Coleman, the offer is restricted to employees at the senior director level and below.
To qualify, workers must meet a specific "Rule of 70" formula: the sum of an employee’s age and their total years of service at the company must equal at least 70. For example, a 50-year-old employee who has been with Microsoft for 20 years would be eligible to apply. Staff currently on sales incentive plans are excluded from the program. Meta Layoffs: Company To Cut 10% Workforce in May, 8,000 Employees Affected.
Strategic Pivot to AI
The buyout initiative follows a year of aggressive capital expenditure, with Microsoft on track to spend up to USD 140 billion this fiscal year - primarily on AI data centers and specialized hardware. While the company has historically relied on involuntary layoffs to trim costs, this voluntary approach is being framed as a way to offer long-tenured staff a graceful exit.
"Our hope is that this program gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support," Coleman wrote in the memo.
Industry analysts suggest the move is designed to "re-skill" the company's payroll. By incentivizing veteran employees to depart, Microsoft can shift resources toward hiring AI experts and engineers whose skills align with the company's pivot toward generative AI services like 365 Copilot. Nike Layoffs: Global Sportswear Giant To Cut 1,400 Jobs Amid Tech Restructuring.
Revamped Reward Structure
Alongside the buyout offer, Microsoft is implementing major changes to its compensation and performance review systems to increase flexibility:
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Decoupled Bonuses: Managers are no longer required to link stock awards directly to cash bonuses, allowing them more freedom to reward high performers.
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Simplified Reviews: The number of pay options available to managers during annual reviews has been reduced from nine to five.
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Timeline: Eligible employees and their managers are expected to receive full details regarding the specific financial packages on May 7.
Market Context
Microsoft is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on April 29, where executives are expected to provide further clarity on the financial impact of the restructuring.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).