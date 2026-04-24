Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Heartwarming Family Post Featuring Mother Rajni and Wife Anjali

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As the "God of Cricket" turns 53 today, 24 April 2026, Sachin Tendulkar has opted for a quiet, domestic celebration over the typical fanfare associated with his global stardom. In a touching social media post shared on Friday morning, the Master Blaster gave fans a glimpse into his private world, emphasizing that his greatest "centuries" are the relationships he maintains off the field. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Shreyas Iyer For Pulling Off Relay Catch During MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match.

The post, which quickly went viral, captures Tendulkar in a relaxed environment at his home, flanked by the people, and the pet, he holds most dear.

Tendulkar, who has always been vocal about the influence of his family on his legendary career, shared a photo featuring his mother, Rajni Tendulkar, and his wife, Anjali. Adding a touch of humor to the milestone, the picture also included the family’s pet dog, whom Sachin playfully dubbed the "trouble maker."

"Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the trouble maker! What more could a man ask for?" Tendulkar wrote. The caption reflects the 53-year-old’s grounded nature, a trait that has defined him since his international debut as a sixteen-year-old in 1989. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Brain Stroke Risk Amid Ongoing Health Battle; Sachin Tendulkar Leads Support Efforts.

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 53rd Birthday

Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the trouble maker! What more could a man ask for? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MdniDnWdnl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2026

While the cricketing world spends the day revisiting his staggering record of 100 international centuries and 34,357 runs, Tendulkar’s own reflections often focus on gratitude and growth. At 53, Tendulkar remains deeply involved in the sport as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).