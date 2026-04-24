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US Science NASA Nuclear Engineer Joshua LeBlanc Found Dead in Burned Tesla After Disappearance in Huntsville, Investigation Underway A 29-year-old NASA engineer, Joshua LeBlanc, was found dead in a burned Tesla in Huntsville, Alabama, after going missing. The July 22, 2025 incident has drawn federal attention, with questions over a possible link to a broader pattern of missing scientists.

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A 29-year-old NASA nuclear propulsion engineer, Joshua LeBlanc, has been identified as the victim of a fatal vehicle fire in Huntsville, Alabama, following a disappearance that has sparked significant federal interest. LeBlanc was found inside his burned Tesla on July 22, 2025, though details of the incident and its potential connection to a broader string of missing scientists have only recently come to the forefront of national attention.

The Day of the Disappearance

On the morning of July 22, LeBlanc’s family reported him missing at approximately 4:32 a.m. after he failed to show up for work at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Family members noted several "unusual" details: LeBlanc had left behind his phone, wallet, and his dog-items they say he would never typically leave unattended. Why Are US Scientists Going ‘Missing’? A Look at the Growing List of ‘Unexplained’ Deaths and Disappearances.

Later that afternoon, at roughly 2:45 p.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to a crash in a rural area of Huntsville. Investigators found a Tesla that had struck a guardrail and several trees before bursting into flames. The vehicle and the occupant were "burned beyond recognition," with forensic experts taking three days to formally confirm the remains were those of LeBlanc.

Unexplained Movements and Family Concerns

Data recovered from the Tesla’s Sentry Mode and GPS systems added layers of mystery to the case. Investigators discovered the vehicle had been parked at Huntsville International Airport for approximately four hours on the morning of the crash. Following this, the car traveled west along rural backroads, a route family members say did not align with any known plans or routines. The family has publicly questioned the official narrative, suggesting the lack of communication and the unusual travel route could indicate LeBlanc was abducted or under duress prior to the crash.

A Pattern of Missing Scientists

LeBlanc’s death is now being examined as part of a larger, unsettling trend. He is the 12th scientist or researcher linked to nuclear science and aerospace to die or go missing under suspicious circumstances since 2022. Other cases include MIT nuclear physicist Nuno Loureiro, who was shot in late 2025, and several researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The White House and federal agencies have shifted from observing the cases to active investigation. President Donald Trump addressed the situation recently, stating, “I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half,” regarding potential links between the individuals. David Wilcock Dies: UFO Researcher and Author Confirmed Dead Following Colorado Police Investigation.

Ongoing Federal Investigation

The FBI confirmed it is spearheading an inter-agency effort alongside the Department of Energy and the Department of War to determine if these incidents are connected. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the administration is leaving "no stone unturned" to identify commonalities among the deceased and missing experts. LeBlanc was a highly regarded engineer who worked on advanced instrumentation for nuclear propulsion projects, including the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operation (DRACO). Authorities have not yet confirmed any foul play in his specific case, but the investigation remains open.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NY Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).