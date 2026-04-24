A complaint has been filed against a woman who confronted political leaders and police personnel during a traffic jam caused by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Mumbai’s Worli area, as reported by TOI. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated online, has drawn attention to the disruption caused by political events and the public response to such situations. The incident took place earlier this week when a BJP-led rally led to significant traffic congestion on key roads in Worli. The woman, reportedly stuck in traffic for an extended period, stepped out of her vehicle and confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, expressing frustration over the inconvenience.

Videos of the confrontation show a heated exchange between the woman, the minister, and police personnel deployed at the site. The rally, linked to a protest concerning the Women’s Reservation Bill, had slowed vehicular movement and caused delays for commuters. Mumbai Woman Lashes Out at Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Disruption Due To BJP Rally; Video Goes Viral.

Complaint Filed at Police Station

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at a local police station against the woman. The complainant alleged that her behaviour toward public officials and police personnel was inappropriate and called for legal action.

Police have confirmed receiving the complaint and are examining the matter. It is not immediately clear whether a formal case has been registered or what specific charges may be applied. Is the Mumbai Woman Who Lashed Out at Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Disruption Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Pooja Mishra?.

Political Rally and Public Reaction

The rally, part of a political campaign activity, had obtained prior permission, according to officials. However, the resulting traffic disruption triggered frustration among commuters, with the woman’s reaction resonating with sections of the public.

The video of the confrontation quickly gained traction on social media, prompting mixed reactions. While some criticised the language used during the exchange, others viewed the incident as reflective of broader public frustration over frequent disruptions caused by large-scale political gatherings.

Broader Context

Mumbai, a densely populated city with heavy daily traffic, often faces congestion during rallies and protests. Such events, while permitted under regulations, can affect routine movement and lead to public inconvenience. The latest episode has once again highlighted the balance authorities must maintain between allowing political expression and ensuring minimal disruption to daily life.

Ongoing Developments

Officials said the matter is under review, and further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry. Meanwhile, the incident continues to be discussed in both political and public spheres as an example of the tensions that can arise during large public demonstrations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).