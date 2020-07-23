Panaji, July 23 (PTI) No member of the general public would be allowed to attend the one-day session of the Goa Legislative Assembly next week and even the number of officials who can be present would be restricted.

In view of the coronavirus threat, the Legislature Department has drawn up a protocol for the session, to be held on July 27.

Speaker Rajesh Patnekar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be allowed to have only four personal staff each with them inside the Assembly building, the department's advisory said.

Other ministers would be allowed to be accompanied by two personal staff each and MLAs can have one person each with them.

No visitor or member of the general public will be allowed to enter the Assembly building, the advisory said.

Only those government officials who are concerned with the business to be transacted during the session will be allowed to attend.

Every person entering the Assembly will have to wear a mask or face shield, the department said.

"Social distancing should be strictly followed by all," it added.

