Mumbai, July 23: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray won't celebrate his birthday this year, apparently in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Uddhav Thackeray will turn 60 on July 27. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Uddhav Thackeray has urged his supporters not to put up hoardings and posters wishing him on his 60th birthday. Instead, the Shiv Sena President, asked them to organise blood and plasma donation camps, and donate money to CM relief fund. Uddhav Thackeray Interview: Maharashtra CM Says 'I Am Not Donald Trump', Here's Why.

"CM announces that he won't celebrate his birthday this year. He has appealed supporters and party workers to not put flexes and hoardings wishing him. He has appealed them to donate to CM relief fund, organise blood donation and Plasma donation camps instead," the CMO said. With 3,37,607 COVID-19 cases and 12,556 fatalities, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Uddhav Thackeray Will Take Decision on Ayodhya Visit: Arvind Sawant.

Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time while the state recorded the second-highest figure of deaths and the Pune Metropolitan region surpassed 2,000 fatalities. The state notched a staggering 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19.

The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, at 280 - the second-highest after 295 deaths on July 4. Thackeray, who took oath as the 18th CM of the state in November last year, has been at the forefront in the fight against the deadly virus.

