Panaji, July 20 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday bid farewell to outgoing Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at a function held in Panaji, a government spokesperson said.

Union minister Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanvade, several ministers from the state cabinet and BJP MLAs attended the function.

With deep respect and heartfelt gratitude, the CM thanked the Governor for his “remarkable tenure” in Goa, the spokesperson said.

Pillai would be replaced by former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju in a function scheduled for July 26.

Before becoming the Goa governor in July 2021, Pillai held the same post in Mizoram.

