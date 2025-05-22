Sankhali (Goa) [India], May 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday participated in the celebrations for the International Day for Biodiversity 2025 in Sankhali and felicitated individuals and communities recognised as Goa's Biodiversity Champions.

Goa's Biodiversity Champions are individuals and communities shaping a greener, more sustainable future for our state.

Also Read | Mega Block in Delhi: Traffic Restrictions Near Hanuman Setu for Repair Work From May 23 to June 11, Police Issue Travel Advisory.

The chief minister said that from Khazan farming to Kulagars and sacred groves, biodiversity is deeply rooted in Goa's heritage. He also mentioned that the Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs), supported by the Goa State Biodiversity Board (GSBB), continue to play a pivotal role in preserving our unique ecosystems through local action and community involvement.

He stated that Goa's community-driven conservation model is now inspiring other states-a proud example of how tradition and innovation can work hand-in-hand.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Centre Announces 4% Reservation in Allotment of Government Housing for Persons With Disabilities.

CM Sawant announced several new initiatives for 2025: Support for Salt Pan Owners; Strengthening Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs), and GoVan Multi-Processing Centres in Mining Belts.

Support for Salt Pan Owners is a new GSBB scheme to revive traditional salt pans and focuses on local bio-salt, livelihoods, and ecological restoration. The scheme has been planned in collaboration with Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) Bhavnagar and experts like Dr. Savita Kerkar.

Strengthening Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) includes supporting schemes for grassroots conservation using People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) and promotion of community-led biodiversity action.

GoVan Multi-Processing Centres in Mining Belts will facilitate operations at Kudne, Pissurle, Bhironda, Mayem, Pilgao, Verna, Dabhal, Sulcorna and Uguem. Similar two more centres are to be set up at Sancorda and Rivona. These centres will be professionally managed to benefit women, farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

CM Sawant emphasised that the Goa Government is committed to aligning biodiversity conservation with livelihood generation and sustainable development. He highlighted that through projects like GoVan, Green Skilling, and the revival of traditional crops like Patni rice and Parra watermelon, the government is empowering local communities and protecting Goa's natural legacy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)