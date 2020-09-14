Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) Former MLA from Panaji Baban Naik died after suffering a heart attack in his home, his kin said on Monday.

Naik, who was MGP MLA between 1972-77 and president of Panaji Municipal Council between 1975-76, died on Sunday at the age of 76, they said.

Also Read | Harivansh Narayan Singh Re-Elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Narendra Modi Congratulates Him.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Baban Naik, former MLA of Panaji. His contribution to public life will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of distress."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)