India News | Goa: GMCH Gets New Machine for COVID-19 Testing

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) In a bid to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in Goa, the state government on Wednesday installed a machine that can test up to 450 samples a day.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday visited Goa Medical College and Hospital to monitor the installation of an RT PCR machine.

"A test run will be conducted first, after which we will start full-fledged testing of 450 samples per day," the minister said.

During his visit to the GMCH, Rane also interacted with a team of doctors to discuss the use of the machine.

As of Tuesday, the coastal state has recorded 359 COVID-19 cases, of which 67 patients have recovered from the infection.

