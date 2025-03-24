Panaji (Goa) [India], March 24 (ANI): Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai met and interacted with the Central Asian Youth Delegation which is on a 3-day visit to Goa at Old Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan on Monday. This initiative aims to promote youth collaboration, and cultural exchange and strengthen diplomatic ties between India and the Central Asian nations, the Governor's office said in a press release.

The youth delegation of 100 members from 5 Central Asian Countries (Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan ) called on the Governor. The purpose of this visit is to foster greater mutual understanding among Youths of Central Asian Countries and India.

Govind Gaude, Minister for Sports was also present during the interaction. Other present on the occasion were M R M Rao, IAS, Secretary to Governor and Manjula Juneja, Under Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India.

Addressing the delegates Governor Sreedharan Pillai said, India's popularity is rich which can be attributed to various aspects of its rich culture, history, and contributions to the world. India always welcomes people without differentiation of any aspects, he added.

Governor further said such youth exchange programs reinforce India's commitment to regional peace, friendship, and economic partnerships with Central Asia, ensuring that the bonds of goodwill continue to flourish in years to come.

Minister for Sports, Govind Gaude said, the visit of the delegation will catalyse future collaborations, promoting cross-cultural understanding, leadership development, and international cooperation in key sectors, the release added.

Gaude further said, art and culture celebrate human diversity, promoting inclusivity, tolerance, and understanding. He said the youth have a powerful imagination to explore. Imagination drives innovation, and youth have the potential to shape the future with their creative ideas, added the Minister.

M R M Rao, IAS, Secretary to Governor welcomed the guests and informed about the various activities of Raj Bhavan, Goa.

A delegate from each Country shared their experience and aspiration on the occasion.

Manjula Juneja, Under Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Government of India proposed vote of thanks. (ANI)

