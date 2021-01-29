Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday disallowed a private resolution, which sought to create an additional revenue district in the state, in the ongoing session of the state Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the House that it was not "feasible" to create a third revenue district for the state.

"As far as policing is concerned, we have created four police districts, but as far as revenue districts are concerned, we don't require an additional one," Sawant said.

While participating in the discussion, state Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate said considering the voting population, it is not possible to create any additional district.

There is no need to have any administrative changes at this juncture, she said.

Congress MLA Ravi Naik, who tabled the private member resolution, claimed that the creation of an additional district will help government facilities to reach people's doorsteps.

The revenue minister said the state government is working towards providing services of the revenue department online as a part of the Centre's Digital India initiative. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)