Panaji, Oct 18 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday said that it will come up with a mobile application, which will be a common platform for the entire taxi industry in the state.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Gang-Rape Case: Gujarat Government's Reply to Petitions Challenging Remission Granted to 11 Convicts 'Very Bulky', Says Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held meeting with State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho to discuss the issue.

Also Read | R Krishnamoorthy Dies at 92: Former Advocate General Passes Away in Chennai.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Khaunte said all taxi associations will be taken into confidence while designing the mobile application.

“We will discuss about this app with everybody before finalising the project,” the minister said, adding that the taxi business in Goa cannot stay away from adopting technology.

The issue was raised during the last Legislative Assembly session, during which the government had clarified that a mobile app will be introduced to bring all taxi operators together on one platform, Khaunte said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)