Chennai, October 18: Tamil Nadu's former Advocate General R. Krishnamoorthy passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 92. Krishnamoorthy had held the post of A-G from 1980 to 1989 and then again from 1994-1996. He had also served as the Chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTP). He had also served as a government pleader in 1978.

He obtained his law degree from Madras Government law college in 1954 and served as an apprentice under K. Veeraswami who later became the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Gyanvapi Lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav Passes Away Due to Heart Attack.

The former A-G also did business after taking a break from the legal profession during the years 1959-67 but reverted to legal practice in 1967. He had appeared for the state government and for the Income Tax department before various high courts in the country other than Madras High Court. Ram Jethmalani Dies: Eminent Lawyer & Ex-Union Minister Passes Away at 95 in Delhi.

He had served on the board of several public limited companies as a director and was also on the Board of Trustees of PSG Group of Colleges in Coimbatore. R. Krishnamoorthy was the president of Narada Gana Sabha, a cultural organisation for 25 years.

