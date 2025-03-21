Panaji (Goa) [India], March 21 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced that the Goa government had acquired a plot of land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the construction of Ram Nivas.

"Jai Shri Ram! It is with immense joy that I announce the Government of Goa has acquired a plot of land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the construction of Goa Ram Nivas - a dedicated space for devotees of Shri Ramlala Virajman, especially from Goa," Goa CM posted on X.

He said the upcoming building will strengthen the spiritual bond between Parshuram Bhoomi of Goa and Ayodhya, fostering devotion, culture, and unity.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the dream of a grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has become a reality, rekindling our spiritual and cultural heritage. In alignment with this historic movement, Goa Ram Nivas will provide a sacred and assured place of stay for devotees visiting Ayodhya," he added.

The Goa CM extended gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad and the Uttar Pradesh government.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji for their unwavering support in facilitating this initiative," he said.

"This marks yet another step in strengthening the spiritual bond between Parshuram Bhoomi Goa and Ayodhya, fostering devotion, culture, and unity across Bharat," Goa CM said.

On March 20, the Goa CM expressed his gratitude to the people of Goa as he completed six years in office.

In an X post, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote, "On completing 6 years in office, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Goa for your trust, support, and affection-you inspire me every day."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple was held on January 22, 2024 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. (ANI)

