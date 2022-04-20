Panaji, Apr 20 (PTI) Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday said his department's endeavour will be to ensure that start-ups and IT-related businesses don't have to run around to get permissions for their ventures.

Measures will be put in place to make sure that there is ease of doing business for all industries, including start-ups and IT-related ventures, the minister said.

Khaunte said he has already initiated brainstorming sessions with stakeholders to chart out a road map for ease of doing business in the state.

“We need to ensure that start-ups and other businesses spend time operating their ventures and not running around to get permissions or liasoning for schemes,” he said.

"If we are really promoting Goa as an IT destination, we need to make the scenario comfortable for our people (local entrepreneurs and businessmen). If we don't do it, brain-drain will happen here,” the minister said.

Khaunte further said the state government is looking at projects such as electronic manufacturing cluster at Tuem village in North Goa and hybrid park at Porvorim (near Panaji) to attract good investment, which will eventually create employment opportunities.

IT infrastructure needs to be built up for the success of these projects, he added.

