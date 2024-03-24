North Goa (Goa) [India], March 23 (ANI): An Israeli national was arrested allegedly after drugs worth Rs 8.72 lakh were recovered from his possession during raids in North Goa's Harambol village, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Naar Yaakov (27), who was residing in Harambol.

Police said that they received a tip-off regarding one Israeli national coming to sell drugs, including narcotic mushrooms, at Harambol during the evening hours. Following this information, a raiding team was formed.

"Further, as the person arrived at the said spot, he was apprehended, and a search was conducted during which he was found in possession of 136 grams of dried mushrooms containing the narcotic substance Psylocybin, 132 grams of powder of the narcotic substance Psylocibin, and 140 grams of Ganja," North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal said.

According to the police, all the drugs are worth Rs 8,72,000 in the international market.

The police said that an FIR under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) and 22 (c) of the NDPS Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

