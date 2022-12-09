Panaji, December 9: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has saved more than Rs 31 lakh ever since it installed a 180-KW capacity rooftop solar electricity generation system at Madgaon railway station in South Goa nearly two years ago, an official said.

Talking to PTI, KRCL's Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge said this grid-connected solar power generation system was installed at the station in January 2021. Siemens Lowest Bidder for Manufacturing 1,200 Electric Locomotives Worth Rs 20,000 Crore.

"The corporation has saved Rs 31,37,536 till date since the commissioning of this project, which is spread over 1,235 square metres on the rooftop of two sheds of Madgaon railway station platforms. The system costing Rs 1.32 crore was sponsored by the then South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar in 2019," he said. Viral Video: Railway Police Officials Rescue Girl After She Gets Stuck Between Train and Platform in Visakhapatnam.

The project fulfils more than 30 per cent of power requirement of the Madgaon railway station. It is expected to give a return on investment in around seven years, Ghatge said. The project has generated 4,53,404 units of electricity since it was commissioned, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)