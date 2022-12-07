In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a girl got stuck between a train and railway platform in Visakhapatnam. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 47-second video clip, railway police officials can be seen rescuing the girl who got stuck between the train and railway platform in Visakhapatnam. The girl appears to be a school student who seems to have got stuck while crossing the railway track. Bengaluru: RPF Personnel Saves Man Who Slips Off Railway Platform At KR Puram Railway Station (Watch Video).

Girl Stuck Between Train and Railway Track

