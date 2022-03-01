Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday reported 21 fresh cases of coronavirus and one fatality due to the infection, which raised the tally to 2,45,040 and toll to 3,822, an official from the state health department said.

As per a health bulletin, 54 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,40,981, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 237 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 1,594 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the coastal state has gone up to 18,83,624, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,040, new cases 21, death toll 3,822, discharged 2,40,981, active cases 237, samples tested till date 18,83,624.

