Panaji, Nov 10 (PTI) At least 32 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one died of the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 1,78,399, which includes 3,371 fatalities, he said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,74,734 after 22 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 294 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 3,422 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,95,561, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,399, new cases 32, death toll 3,371, discharged 1,74,734, active cases 294, samples tested till date 14,95,561.

