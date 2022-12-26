Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) Opposition MLAs in Goa will meet Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Tuesday demanding the four-day session of the House be extended to include the 'Private Members' Day'.

The session of the Assembly has been scheduled between January 16-19, while the opposition MLAs want it to be extended to January 20, which is a Friday.

Friday is always 'Private Members' Day' during an Assembly session, which allows them to move bills and resolutions, the opposition MLAs said.

The decision to meet Tawadkar was taken after MLAs of the Congress, Goa Forward Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Revolutionary Goans met during the day in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

"We would be meeting the speaker to tell him the session should be longer. If it is to be held for just four days, then it should be from Tuesday to Friday,"Alemao told reporters.

The 'Private Members' Day' is enshrined in the Constitution and not having it in this session is because Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is worried his government will be exposed in the House by the opposition, GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai alleged.

"The speaker is acting like an employee of the chief minister. The speaker is not (part of the) government. He is a neutral person and he should consider demands of the Opposition," Sardesai added.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said CM Sawant should not think the opposition can be won over by just meeting them in their homes to exchange Christmas greetings.

