Jaipur, December 26: Three people were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a gorge after colliding with a divider in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred early in the morning near Rati Mangri when the five passengers were returning to Chittorgarh from Udaipur, they said. The deceased were identified as Sanwaria Somani (27), Gaurav Agarwal (22), and Raghunath Singh (24), Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) at Mangalwad police station, Balwant Singh said. Rajasthan Accident: Bus Catches Fire After Coming in Contact With High Voltage Wire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, 6 Killed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge after colliding with a divider, he said. The injured were referred to Udaipur for treatment, the ASI said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

