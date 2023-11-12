Panaji (Goa) [India], November 12 (ANI): With festive gatherings, firework displays, feasts and prayers taking over the celebratory zeal of the festival of lights, the people of Panaji in Goa burned the effigy of the demon Narakasura on the eve of Diwali.

The effigy of Narakasura was burned by the residents of Panaji on Saturday to celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king, Narakasura. This tradition symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the welcoming of the new year in the lunar calendar.

Narakasura is an asura king in Hindu mythology. According to Goan legend, the land of Gomantak was ruled by the Asura King. The King was arrogant and spread terror. The people of Goa prayed and asked Lord Krishna for help.

A great battle was fought between Narkasura and Lord Krishna in which Lord Krishna shot his famous Sudharshan Chakra to end the Asura and bring peace and joy to the Gomantak people.

Effigies of Narakasura are paraded on the streets before being burned. They are filled with firecrackers and burned at dawn.

Across India, the cities are all decked up for Diwali celebrations. People from across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

In his message to the people Goa CM Pramod Sawant prayed for joy and prosperity of the people.

"I wish and pray that this Diwali brightens every household with joy and prosperity and may the divine lights of Diwali spread happiness and good health" the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave his best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

