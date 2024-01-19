Pernem, (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): With the arrest of a resort owner and his accomplice, Goa police on Thursday claimed to have busted a "prostitution" racket operating within the luxurious Boomerang Resort in Ashvem in the Pernem district.

Two victims, aged 23-24 years, were rescued and safely admitted to a protective home after a court order from the Deputy Collector and SDM, Pernem Goa.

The raid, conducted on Wednesday, led to the arrest of resort owner Vijay Kumar Sarkar (44, Jharkhand) and his assistant Ajit Kumar Jha (Bihar). A police team under the supervision of SDPO Pernem Jivba Dalvi, along with ARZ NGO members Juliana Lohar and Shayori Banerjee, executed the operation.

Both accused have been remanded to 10 days of police custody, and further arrests are expected.

The police successfully rescued the two girls and gathered crucial digital evidence, including payment records linked to the accused.

A preliminary investigation suggests, the accused also arranged 'Mujra' performances for wealthy clients, where young women danced for male customers. The strong financial backgrounds of these clients allegedly enabled them to take the girls away for illegal purposes, police said.

SDPO Dalvi confirmed that CCTV footage and other documents have been seized, and suspected guests who attended the 'Mujra' performances will be summoned for questioning.

Additionally, a request has been filed to seal the Boomerang Resort under Section 18 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956, as it was used as a brothel, police said.

Further investigations are in progress. (ANI)

