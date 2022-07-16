Panaji (Goa) [India], July 16 (ANI): In order to streamline the system of handling public grievances, the Goa police department conducted a programme 'Samadhan'.

'Samadhan' was held at Anjuna Police Station on Saturday. It was initiated by the DGP of Goa, Jaspal Singh.

Also Read | ‘Morale is High in Both Teams’, Says Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of ODI Series Decider Against … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai, and Anjuna police staff were also present at the program.

Through this program, most of the public grievances were resolved with dialogues between both parties with police intervention. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says '51 Lakh Households To Get Zero Electricity Bill'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)