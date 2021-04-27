Panaji, Apr 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the police will not hesitate to remove wedding guests from venues if their number crosses the permissible limit of 50.

Speaking to reporters after holding a virtual meet with the police force, the Chief Minister said he has sought the complete involvement of the police in enforcing the COVID-19 protocols to contain the viral spread in the state.

The police force will crack down on violators during religious events and weddings, he said.

"We have allowed weddings to be held with a maximum of 50 people. If the crowd limit exceeds, a fine will be imposed on the owner of the venue," Sawant said, adding that the police will also patrol the area near the wedding venue, if needed.

If the number of guests exceed the permissible limit, the police will get them out of the premises, he said.

"We can prevent the spread of coronavirus without imposing lockdown if the police discharge their duties effectively to implement the COVID-19 protocol and people follow the norms," the chief minister said.

Taking into account the rise in infections, temple fairs, church feasts and other religious events have been cancelled, while people can offer prayers from home, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)