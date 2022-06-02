Panaji, Jun 2 (PTI) A guard attached to the central prison in Colvale in north Goa was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing drugs for supply to an inmate, a police official said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Shocker: One Non-Local Killed, One Injured in Militant Attack in Budgam.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told reporters guard Sanjay Varak (28) was held with 208 grams of ganja and seven grams of cocaine, cumulatively valued at Rs 1,04 lakh.

Also Read | ICMR Releases Guidance Document for Drone Use in Healthcare.

He has been charged under the NDPS ACT, Dalvi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)