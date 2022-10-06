Panaji (Goa) [India], October 6 (ANI): A public programme on 'Road Safety' will be organized on October 21 which will provide a platform for the representatives of the general 'public' and 'officers' of the three departments- Goa Police Traffic Cell, Transport Department and PWD- to prevent the accidents on the road, a meeting chaired by Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday finalized.

The Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant chaired a meeting attended by the Transport Director, SP & senior officers of the Goa Police Traffic Cell, and Chief Engineer of the Road Engineering Department of the PWD on Tuesday finalized that on October 21, a public program will be held in Panaji where all the 3 departments would be present and the general public will be allowed to make their representation about road safety and various aspects related to it. "Officers of the three departments attending the meeting have to note down the suggestions given to them by the representatives of the general public", CM Pramod Sawan ordered.

The main aim of the program is to allow the general public- who have knowledge about their area and the problems that occur in their areas- to give suggestions on a common platform to be attended by officers of Goa Police Traffic Cell, Transport Department, and PWD.

