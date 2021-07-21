Panaji, Jul 21 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday added 131 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 1,70,102, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of five casualties, the toll reached 3,118, while the count of recoveries rose to 1,65,571 after 122 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 1,413 active cases, he said.

At least 4,427 swab samples were tested during the day that took the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,14,560, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,102, new cases 131, death toll 3,118, discharged 1,65,571, active cases 1,413, samples tested till date 10,14,560.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)