Panaji, Mar 25 (PTI) With the detection of 189 new COVID-19 cases, Goa's caseload of infections rose to 57,170 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

One person died of the infection, while 66 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

The toll now stands at 822 and the count of recoveries has reached 55,070, he said, adding that the state is now left with 1,278 active cases, the official said.

As many as 2,190 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted to 5,32,970, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,170, new cases 189, death toll 822, discharged 55,070, active cases 1278, samples tested till date 5,32,970.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)