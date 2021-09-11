Panaji, Sep 11 (PTI) Goa on Saturday recorded 29 new coronavirus infections which raised the tally of cases in the state to 1,74,799, an official from the health department said.

The death toll reached 3,214 after two patients died of the viral infection during the day, while 92 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 1,70,808.

The number of active cases in the coastal state stands at 775.

With 2,947 samples being tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 12,63,736.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 1,74,799, New cases 29, Death toll 3,214, Total discharged 1,70,808, Active cases 775, Samples tested to date 12,63,736.

