Suryapet, September 11: A man allegedly tried to slit the throat of an 18-year-old girl in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Thursday. The incident took place in the Rajiv Nagar area of the district. The accused has been identified as Bala Saidulu. He was arrested by the police. At the time of the incident, the girl was walking on the road at Rajiv Nagar. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Slits Girlfiriend's Throat Before Hanging Himself At Hotel.

The girl suffered a deep cut on her neck. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Miryalguda, and her condition is reported to be stable. According to a report published in The Times of India, the victim came to Suryapet ten days ago to meet her parents. The accused was harassing the girl and forcing her to love him.

Notably, the girl’s marriage has been fixed elsewhere. Reportedly, the girl was also stabbed by the man. After the man tried to slit the girl’s throat, villagers caught him and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident in August this year, a youth in Bengaluru slit the throat of his former co-worker right after she rejected his marriage proposal again. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Anita, and the accused as 22-year-old Venkatesh. Both hailed from Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place when Anita was walking towards her workplace at about 7 am. Venkatesh stopped her and proposed to her. When Anita rejected him, he took out a knife and slit her throat.

