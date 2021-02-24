Panaji, Feb 24 (PTI) As many as 52 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

With the addition of the latest cases, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 54,700, of which 53,416 patients have recovered so far, the official said.

Following the death of one patient during the day, the toll stood at 789, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 495 active cases, the official said.

At least 1,659 samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 4,87,110, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,700, new cases 52, death toll 789, discharged 53,416, active cases 495, samples tested till date 4,87,100.

