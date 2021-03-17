Panaji, Mar 17 (PTI) As many as 73 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 56,173, an official from the health department said.

At least 59 patients were discharged from hospital, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state stood at 812 and the count of recoveries has reached 54,556, he said.

There are currently 805 active cases in the state, the official said.

With the addition of 1,618 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,18,847, he added.

