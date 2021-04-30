Panaji, Apr 30 (PTI) As many as 3,024 people tested positive for coronavirus, while 22 died of the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the health department said.

The latest cases and casualties have taken the tally of infections in the state to 91,052 and the toll to 1,168, the official said.

At least 955 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 66,939, leaving the coastal state with 22,945 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 6,757 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 6,52,816, the official added.

