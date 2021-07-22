Panaji, Jul 22 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 97 on Thursday to reach 1,70,199, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 3,123 as five patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,65,700 as 129 of them were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

There are 1,376 active COVID-19 cases in the coastal state at present, the official said.

"With 3,753 new tests, the overall test count in the state mounted to 10,18,313," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,199, new cases 97, death toll 3,123, recoveries 1,65,700, active cases 1,376, samples tested till date 10,18,313.

