Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,79,769 after 27 cases were detected on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,485, an official said.

Also Read | Weak Immune System, Old Age Can Spur Delta, Omicron Variants of COVID-19 Co-Infections: Health Experts.

So far, 1,75,888 people have recovered from the infection, including 37 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 396, he said.

Also Read | Supriya Lifescience IPO Subscribed 71.47 Times on Last Day of Share Sale.

With 1,374 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,98,628, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,769, new cases 27 death toll 3485, discharged 175888, active cases 396, samples tested till date 15,98,628.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)