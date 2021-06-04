Panaji, Jun 4 (PTI) With the addition of 576 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 1,58,423 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

Apart from this, 17 patients died of the infection during the day, raising the toll to 2,727, he said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,46,597 after 1,160 patients were discharged from hospitals, leaving the coastal state with 9,099 active cases, the official said.

With 4,086 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,38,789, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,58,423, new cases 576, death toll 2,727, discharged 1,46,597, active cases 9,099, samples tested till date 8,38,789.

