Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): In an unprecedented display of inter-agency "synergy," the top brass of India's Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) met in Kolkata on Sunday to cement a foolproof security grid for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

With the first phase of polling just four days away, the Directors General (DGs) of the CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP transitioned from strategic planning to operational finalisation. Their mission: ensuring that the democratic process remains untainted by fear or intimidation.

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The primary objective of all these Forces is the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election where every citizen can exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation. With the first phase of polling scheduled for April 23 across 152 constituencies, this joint address serves as a final operational alignment for the thousands of personnel deployed on the ground.

Following the internal review, a joint meeting was held at the 3rd Signal Centre, CRPF, Salt Lake. The session, initiated by Shri Salabh Mathur, IG CRPF (State Force Coordinator), brought together the heads of CISF, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, and the West Bengal Police, alongside the Election Commission Police Advisor.

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The leadership reviewed the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and anti-sabotage checks, ensuring that the "Integrated Security Grid" is prepared to handle potential disruptors in coordination with local law enforcement.

"Our mission in West Bengal transcends routine security; it is about safeguarding the sanctity of the ballot. To the personnel on the ground, my message is clear: you are the guardians of democracy. We must function not as individual units, but as 'One Election Force', cohesive, disciplined, and technologically adept," said DG CISF Praveer Ranjan.

As the state approaches the first phase on April 23, the CAPF leadership emphasised: "Leadership by Example." Supervisory officers have been tasked with leading from the front to maintain high standards of discipline and turnout. The deployment includes comprehensive surveillance of sensitive pockets and the mandatory use of the Election Duty Handbook by all personnel to ensure 100% compliance with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

The meeting concluded with a reinforced morale among the ranks, signalling to the electorate that the security apparatus is fully prepared to deliver a safe and peaceful voting environment across the NCR and West Bengal corridors. (ANI)

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