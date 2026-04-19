New Delhi, April 19: Global technology firms accelerated job cuts in the first quarter of 2026, with over 73,200 layoffs by 95 companies, according to industry data. The data from Layoffs.fyi showed that the past two weeks saw a fresh surge in headcount reductions. Snap Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Meta Platforms and Oracle Corporation, announced layoffs recently as firms streamline operations to cut costs and shift resources toward artificial intelligence. Social media platform Snap Inc. said it would cut about 1,000 jobs or roughly 16 per cent of its workforce and eliminate over 300 open roles to boost efficiency and accelerate growth.

Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said advances in AI were enabling automation of repetitive tasks, and with streamlining operations, the company expects savings of over $500 million by the second half of 2026, while severance costs are estimated at $95 million–$130 million. It announced four months’ severance pay, continued healthcare and accelerated equity vesting for its US-based employees. The Walt Disney Company plans to cut around 1,000 roles in its first major restructuring under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, according to multiple reports. Meta Layoffs: Tech Giant Likely To Cut 8,000 Jobs in May Amid AI Push, Says Report.

Meta Platforms continues its headcount reductions, with 198 roles planned layoffs across its California offices in Burlingame and Sunnyvale. In March, Meta had already cut 700 roles across recruitment, sales and operations, including positions in its Reality Labs division. In January, the company announced 1,500 job cuts from augmented and virtual reality divisions. US tech giant Oracle plans to cut 20,000 to 30,000 jobs to expand its AI data‑centre capacity, while Amazon recently announced lay off 16,000 employees as part of its AI restructure plan. Tech Layoffs Surge Globally: Job Cuts Across Sector Cross Over 80,000 in Q1 As Tech Giants Shift Toward AI Infrastructure.

India is among the hardest-hit regions from layoffs in Oracle, with estimates suggesting around 12,000 employees affected across cloud, healthcare, sales and NetSuite divisions. Several tech industry leaders have said that most white‑collar roles that rely on computers could be automated within the next 12 to 18 months

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).