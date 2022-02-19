Panaji, Feb 19 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the count of infections to 2,44,673 and the toll to 3,789, the state health department said.

With 199 COVID-19 patients being discharged during the day after treatment, the number of recoveries in Goa went up to 2,40,207, a health official said.

With 2,121 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Goa so far has gone up to 18,65,563, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,44,673, new cases 70, death toll 3,789, discharged 2,40,207, active cases 677, samples tested till date 18,65,563.

