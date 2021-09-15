Panaji, Sep 15 (PTI) At least six fishermen were rescued by lifeguards at Baga beach in North Goa after their boat was hit by strong waves on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place when a boat carrying the fishermen, aged between 25 and 30 years, hit a swell, Drishti Marines, an agency employed by the state government to manage safety at beaches, said in a statement.

Lifeguards rescued the fishermen, who jumped into the water and drifted further into the sea, it said, adding that no one was hurt in the accident.

