Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said his goal is to increase the price of finished jute bags from Rs 1,15,000 per tonne to Rs 2 lakh in the near future, driven by value addition through innovations and modernisation efforts.

Speaking to reporters here, the Union minister of textiles said, "This is possible with close coordination between all stakeholders, including the government, mills, and farmers."

Also Read | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 1,675 Flats for EWS Families at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar Area; Beneficiaries Excited and Joyous.

He also informed that the Centre had approved a new pricing formula for jute bags meant for government procurement for foodgrains packaging.

Singh said, "the sale of jute products is expected to cross Rs 14,000 crore this year," demonstrating the growth and potential of the industry.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate DU's East Campus, West Campus at Dwarka and Other Projects in Delhi on January 3.

The growth of the golden fibre, he said, "will benefit around 4 lakh jute mill workers and 40 lakh farmer families engaged in its cultivation, primarily in West Bengal."

During his visit to ICAR-CRIJAF, Barrackpore, the minister met industry representatives to review the sector and discussed "value addition and modernisation that will boost the eco-friendly fibre's top line."

Singh informed that his ministry has "taken several initiatives to strengthen the sector's contribution to growth and enhance India's position in the global textile industry."

The minister also inaugurated a flax scutching machine, inspected the biotechnology lab, and visited the CRIJAF fibre museum during his visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)