Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa rose by 190 on Friday, taking the count to 4,540, while the number of people discharged increased by 210 during the day to reach 2,865, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state, which has seen 29 deaths so far due to the infection, is 1,646, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,540, new cases 190, deaths 29, discharged 2,865, active cases 1646, samples tested till date: 1,19,455.

