Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 70 and reached 49,305 on Saturday, while two deaths took the toll to 705, an official said.

He said 47,489 people have been discharged so far, including 144 on Saturday, leaving the state with 1,111 active cases.

The official said 2,069 samples were tested for the infection during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,305, new cases 70, death toll 705, discharged 47,489, active cases 1,111, samples tested till date 3,69,887.

