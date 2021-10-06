Panaji (Goa) [India], October 6 (ANI): Goa's first Digital Forensic Laboratory has been operationalised at Cyber Crime Cell in Ribandar.

The Digital Forensics Laboratory (DFL) is a state-of-the-art dedicated facility in which trained police personnel can safely engage in digital and forensics analysis of any crime, including detection, extraction of data and analysis of the same in a professional and technical manner.

The DFL draws together various aspects of expertise, knowledge and facilities to provide for research, training and hands-on data recovery in the area of digital forensics.

The primary objective of the DFL is to use state-of-the-art technological solutions for crime detection and investigation. In addition, the facility also has a fully equipped 16-seater digital forensics laboratory to facilitate all types of training. Designed with collaborative learning, the laboratory can facilitate training across a wide range of digital forensic capabilities.

The Laboratory also provides the facilities for undertaking forensic investigations and data recovery functions.

Fully equipped with licensed digital forensics software, DFL can assist in providing forensic expertise to any mobile, computer, hard disk, etc. incidents.

The Lab offers a range of opportunities from the full investigation, case management and reporting to providing specialised technical expertise and advice on particular aspects of an investigation.

The recently busted two fake call centres are being investigated with the tools at DFL. (ANI)

